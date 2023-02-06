Former Canisius recruit Sarion McGee was sentenced to five years of probation on Friday by the Erie County District Attorney’s office, stemming from weapons charges in June.
McGee, a native of Milwaukee, was arrested on June 12 after Canisius College public safety officers were checking parking tags and saw a handgun magazine on the front passenger side of his car. McGee, who was on a recruiting visit at the school, was found in possession of two loaded, illegal handguns in a fanny pack.
McGee pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony.
The 6-foot-8, 255-pound 24-year-old last played for Grambling State in 2020-2021, where he averaged seven points per game in 24 contests.
