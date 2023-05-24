We're well aware that Niagara County has already declared a state of emergency barring local hotel and motel owners from accepting asylum seekers from New York City.
What about housing immigrants at SUNY campuses across the state, including in Buffalo?
The issue of what to do with scores and scores of migrants that have crossed the southern border into the United States has been an issue for years now.
In the past year, many of these migrants have been bussed or flown up north to larger cities like New York City, which are seen as sanctuary cities, willing to take in the lost and needy.
But the Big Apple is having a problem coping with all of these people seeking a better life in this country, and they are searching for solutions.
One such possible solution floated by Gov. Kathy Hochul involves a plan to bring asylum seekers to SUNY campuses upstate temporarily. The state also wants to look at all vacant properties such as empty correctional facilities like those in Moriah (shock camp) and Dannemora (annex).
Hochul's plan reportedly calls for housing as many as 1,500 illegal migrants in dormitories at three SUNY college campuses across the state.They would be housed at SUNY Buffalo, Stony Brook and Albany campuses, a source told Spectrum News NY1. The governor’s office is expected to announce the plan soon.
Government officials, including Hochul, recently visited Plattsburgh to check out the SUNY campus, but no definitive plans have yet to be made for moving any migrants there.
Such a plan, while it may have some merit, certainly does have its flaws.
The first one being the notion of using the college as a temporary site for housing refugees. We stress the word "temporary." We presume the state means keeping migrants on campus for the summer months when the dorms are empty of students.
It seems illogical to bring hundreds of migrants here and settle them in only to uproot them and find another place for them after just a few months when students return to campus.
And what of the colleges? Becoming summer hosts for a campus full of people would be taxing and would distract from managing their own affairs.
This seems like an extremely temporary fix that will likely create more problems down the road.
There are no quick and easy fixes here. The situation was created by lack of solid immigration policies, at least any good ones, from not only this administration, but from several, both Democratic and Republican, previous administrations as well.
State and federal lawmakers should be doing more than shuttling asylum seekers from one spot to another. It's time to focus on more permanent solutions to the crisis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.