The deal will not close until late this summer. Plans for the former Boy Scout Camp Stonehaven on Albright Road in Pekin are in the very early stages.
It’s not too soon, however, to urge a cautious approach.
The camp is 73 acres with a former quarry as well as numerous improvements put in place by the scouts over the years.
The purchase, by the Town of Lewiston for $675,000, is set to close sometime later this summer. The Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America was forced to sell the camp as part of its bankruptcy.
The site includes four cabins, including two that are larger and nicer. A couple older cabins are heated with old wood stoves, an economic option in the middle of a firewood-producing camp but not the most efficient.
The camp also contains at least one really nice picnic shelter and several lean-tos which are essentially one-room three-sided cabins.
It is unrealistic to think the town can take over the facility and be in the campground business. That said, there should be a middling compromise.
Here’s what we’d like to see happen.
Close the deal.
Survey the buildings and property and make sure everything is sealed as tightly as possible.
Study the trees, quarry, birds, plants, fish, reptiles and amphibians.
Seek grant money to study adaptive reuse. This could mean working with the WNY Land Conservancy to identify a forever wild component in the camp. It could also mean working with the greenway commission or Niagara County Parks to best plan for the future
Ultimately, here’s the end game we’d like to see:
A connection between Stonehaven and Burmaster Park is a no-brainer. They go together like Reinstein Woods and Stiglmaier Park in Cheektowaga or Alabama Swamps and Iroquois National Wildlife refuge out toward Medina. Understand wildlife doesn’t acknowledge our borders. Plan cooperatively with Niagara County.
Allow the Great Niagara Frontier Council Boy Scouts who have a tradition of hosting their Order of the Arrow events at Stonehaven, to continue to do so.
Put alarms on the two main, modernized buildings. Make them available as environmental education space.
Preserving Stonehaven as a natural public space is a huge step in the right direction. It is important to move forward with a plan that looks not just at immediate concerns but at a vision that includes what things will look like 100 years from now.
