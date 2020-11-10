Take a bow, America.
We know millions of you out there are not satisfied with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
We know it is highly likely that outcome will continue to be debated in the court of public opinion and in actual court amid expected legal action from the Trump campaign.
Still, for now, we believe it's important to acknowledge one of the more significant aspects of the hotly contested election and that's the fact that tens of millions of Americans participated in it.
The Associated Press on Monday reported turnout in the 2020 presidential election has already hit a 50-year high, exceeding the record in the 2008 presidential election.
As of Sunday, the tallied votes accounted for 62% of eligible voters in the United States. That’s a 0.4 percentage point increase so far over the rate hit in 2008, when the nation elected its first Black president.
In terms of sheer numbers, so far, the votes of 148 million Americans have been tallied, with Democrat Joe Biden receiving more than 75 million votes — the highest number for a presidential candidate in U.S. history — and incumbent President Donald Trump fetching more than 70 million votes, the highest of any losing presidential candidate.
In two states where mail-in voting was expanded significantly, Montana and Vermont, turnout rose by more than 10 percentage points and more than 9 percentage points, respectively, over the previous presidential election, enough to put the states into the top 10 increases. Hawaii saw the biggest turnout increase, a more than 14 percentage point jump so far.
Texas, which did not expand mail voting but gave voters extra time to cast early ballots in person, saw a whopping 9-plus percentage point increase in turnout, moving from 50% to 59% of its citizen voting-age population going to the polls.
The numbers are expected to increase as more ballots are counted this week.
Many of those ballots were cast by Americans who exercised their right to vote for the first time.
It's a remarkable and noteworthy increase in civic engagement.
It should remind us all, regardless of our political party affiliations or leanings, that all votes count and America's registered voters do have a direct impact on the outcome of competitive elections.
While 2020 has been filled with many unique and often-depressing challenges, with the spread of COVID-19 topping a dubious list, when historians look back on the 2020 presidential election they will see a significant uptick in interest and participation. They will see a motivated American electorate at its finest. They will see that the year was by no means a loss when it came to Americans participating on Election Day and exercising their right to vote.
Now the challenge moving forward will be maintaining the momentum.
It's hard to imagine the 2021 non-presidential election year being as widely debated or generating as much enthusiasm.
Still, races for other offices, including those right here in Niagara County, have consequences for our community.
In the end, we get the government we deserve.
Too much is at stake for Americans who have registered to vote to sit on the sidelines.
It's great to see so many of us casted ballots this year.
We hope the trend continues in 2021 and beyond.
We may not all agree on the outcome but we should all agree that voting is a privilege and an honor and a right all Americans should exercise every year, regardless of the offices or the candidates involved.
