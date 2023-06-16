The three candidates running in the June Democratic Party mayoral primary faced-off Thursday night in a town hall forum at the Bloneva Bond Elementary School.
Incumbent Mayor Robert Restaino and challengers Demetreus Nix and Glenn Choolokian looked to distinguish differences in their campaigns as they fielded questions, not from the audience that filled the school auditorium, but from a list of quires prepared by Falls City Councilman Kenny Tompkins (I). Tompkins was the event organizer.
Moderator Sharon Bailey, a late replacement for Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie, drew Tompkins' 15 prepared questions, randomly from a bucket, allowing the candidates between one to two minutes to reply.
The questions ranged from changes to the city zoning code, how to treat developers, relations between the city and state, property reassessment and the Indian gaming compact.
Restaino, who has pushed changes to the zoning code to regulate high energy industries such as bitcoin mining and data centers, suggested that one way to address the other changes would be to update the Falls' Comprehensive Plan.
"Some of the downtown (zoning) districts, I think they've created too many restrictions," Restaino said. "We need to update our Comprehensive Plan, it's 10 years old and it needs an update and we've begun the process of preparing an RFP (request for proposals) to hire professionals to help us do that."
Nix took aim at another zoning code change, championed by Restaino, that created new regulations governing short term rentals (STRs) and . He said the creation of an defined zone for STRs was driving lower income renters out of the city's South End.
"Renters can't afford to rent here any more," Nix said. "You're pushing them out cause all these developers buying the properties."
Nix also said, in response to a question about the relationship between the city and New York State, that "The state takes all our money. We're nothing getting nothing out of it." He vowed, "I want to take on Albany to get what we deserve. They don;t care about us."
Choolokian said he would seek to negotiate with state officials on a plan to have them pick up some of the city's costs for police and fire protection.
"We give a lot resources to the state park," Choolokian said.
Restaino suggested imposing a property tax on all the state land in the city.
"That's the way you can tell the state, for all the land you're taking from us, this is how you can pay us back," the mayor said.
Replying to a question about garbage collection and the expiring contract with MODERN Corp., Restaino said the city was hoping to get bids from competitors to the Lewiston company.
Nix, smiling, said, "You all know I run garbage and I'll tell you there is no competition."
He said he has engaged in unproductive talks with MODERN over the needs of his businesses, even going so far as to seek taking refuse to Ohio landfills.
"I'm a businessman and you need a businessman to negotiate these contracts," Nix said. "I'm good at negotiating."
Choolokian said the city should look at "bringing garbage back" to a function of the Department of Public Works, rather than contracting it out.
Nix and Choolokian both insisted that they would be able to reach an agreement with the SPCA of Niagara to continue providing animal control services in the city.
"That's another expense we can't afford," Choolokian said. "We gotta tell the SPCA we need you and you need us."
"I'm a master of contracts," Nix claimed. "And what about the rat (problem) we have in LaSalle."
Restaino said the SPCA has made their position clear that they will no longer be involved in municipal animal control. He said the city is in negotiations with "two other entities" to take over those duties.
When it came to dealing with the Falls largest property owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR), Nix called a plan to take 12 acres of South End property owned by NFR for the proposed Centennial Park project, "B.S." He expressed a similar sentiment about about NFR plans to use the land for a data center campus.
"Neither of these proposals are going to be built," Nix said. "I have contacts in the Middle East, with the Saudis and I would see whether NFR would be willing to lease their land to them. Cause they want to build."
Restraino said NFR has previously refused to engage with other investors.
"NFR has had foreign investors come to them and they weren't interested," the mayor said. "After all of their promises, you can lie to me once, but when you lie to me again, there isn't a whole lot more I can believe."
Choolokian dismissed the Centennial Park project, saying the city "can't plow its streets or cut it (vacant lots)." He offered no firm proposals for future dealings with NFR.
