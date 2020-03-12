It started out as a quiet Sunday.
As part of my job as the editor of this paper’s food magazine, I have made it my mission to visit every vineyard on the Niagara Wine Trail. Don’t judge me. Someone has go out into the field and report back.
The perfect opportunity came up last week when I received an email blast advertising that every Sunday in March is “Souper Sunday” on the Niagara Wine Trail. So, my husband and I set off last Sunday for an afternoon of wine sampling enhanced by hearty soups and quiet conversations in the tasting rooms of some of the dozen participating vineyards. That’s not exactly how it played out.
When we pulled up to our first stop, Freedom Run Winery at the edge of Lockport, the large parking lot was filled to an overflow. When we got inside, the place was bustling, with people lined up at the wine tasting bar, more at tables nearby and in the barrel room. Everywhere people were sipping wine and conversations were lively and cheerful. It was my kind of place.
We asked a welcoming young lady about “Souper Sunday” and were told we could choose Sunday brunch instead. Before my husband could blink at the change of plans, I asked her for a table and a menu. I am a big fan of Sunday brunch.
That Freedom Run served food was a surprise. Beyond Becker Farms, I didn’t know any of the wineries had food available but have since learned that Spring Lake Winery in Lockport has a cafe serving cheese platters, sandwiches and more; and Schulze Vineyards and Winery in Burt shares land with Live Edge Brewery, which features salads, burgers and more. And, it turns out brunch is served at Freedom Run from the first Sunday in Lent through November, with fish fries on Friday and charcuterie boards available everyday by Ava’s Table at the Vineyard, owned by caterer Michelle Pozantides.
We ordered and then started looking around. I sought out the owners and met the very gregarious Sean Manning and his lovely wife, Laura Jean. In the middle of all that activity, they sat down at our table and shared a bit of their story. It’s hard to know where to begin to retell it.
And let me say this. You know that feeling you get when you meet someone who is really unique and inspiring and you start to wonder how many other people there out there who have incredible stories that you don’t know because you simply haven’t met them yet? This day was like that.
While enjoying our choices of my lobster and shrimp roll on baguette and my husband’s Brunchburger with thick-cut bacon, there were more surprises at Freedom Run, starting with Sean and Laura Jean.
Sean Manning is an artist of many mediums. His nine-foot twin towers sculptures are on display at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City. He and his wife went there to present his idea to create works of art in honor of those who died in the terror attacks and the curator enjoyed the couple so much she asked Sean to create the towers to replace another pair leaving the exhibit.
Sean, in turn, was so touched by the staff and those who helped him erect the pieces that he created a painting of a giant American flag for them, which he called the “One Family Flag,” and it now hangs in a museum conference room and more importantly, is imprinted on T-shirts, totes and other items in the gift shop, with all the proceeds going to first responders impacted by 9/11.
And that’s just a small part of their story. Sitting in the building he designed, enhanced by pieces of his art including even the vessel sinks in the bathrooms, we were charmed by their love for each other. They met through a mutual friend while she was living in the Hamptons and he was in Florida. He was raised in a house adjacent to the vineyard, with both sets of grandparents living nearby. Today, many in his family still live nearby. Her background includes working for Givenchy and owning an upscale cafe in the Hamptons. Their blended family includes four adult children.
Sean bought the winery about 15 years ago at the suggestion of his brother, Larry Manning, who has since retired. Sean and Laura Jean now run the winery with the help of vineyard manager Kurt Guba, a former professor of winemaking at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and Ryan Sidoti, the operations manager and winemaker and former student of Guba’s.
This vineyard is doing some unusual things, including replicating the Italian method of drying grapes before fermenting for their rich and bold Meritage Appassimento, and in the vineyards clipping about half of the vines used for making Pinot Noir so that the flavors are richer.
“We’re doing serious wines here,” Sidoti told me. So much so that he has joined up with James Susice, son to the founders of Arrowhead Spring Winery, to send a small shipment of their select wines to a competition by Wine Enthusiast magazine in an effort to grow the standing of both vineyards and the reputation of the whole Niagara Wine Trail.
“We just believe in the region and the quality of wine that can be produced here,” James told me when I called him at Arrowhead Spring, which is just an orchard away from Freedom Run. “Nobody goes to a wine trail to visit one winery. A rising tide floats all boats.”
Meanwhile, back at the table last Sunday, Laura explained why the Freedom Run was so busy. Besides Sunday brunch and “Souper Sunday,” Laura was holding a baby shower for her daughter-in-law in the back of the barrel room, while some Realtors were holding a “Wine About Real Estate” event for their customers. Then there were the wine tours, including a group of winners of a gift certificate won at a local fundraiser. Laura said they are always happy to give away wine tasting gift certificates for fundraisers.
After sharing some of their amazing Meritage Appassimento — the red wine made with grapes dried before fermenting to create a richer flavor and color — the couple share their delight in the bustle of their winery.
“We want this place to be not just a wine tasting room,” Laura said. “We want it to be a meeting place, a place when people come, they feel like they belong here.
So, there’s so much more, from the 1826 manor house that’s available for rent, to the yoga and dance classes held Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. to the Friday night after work gatherings where couples are encouraged to bring their single friends so people can mingle, play board games and relax. There’s even movie nights planned for Saturdays in the spring. All of this and so much more is available on the Freedom Run website, but if you follow the Niagara Wine Trail on Facebook too, you can stay up to date on all the events on the trail.
Having had such fun at Freedom Run, including a tour of Sean’s incredible art studio filled to the brim with evidence of his prolifically creative and apparently non-stop imagination, I’m looking forward to visiting each of the more than 20 wineries on the trail.
They surely all won’t be like Freedom Run, but that will be part of the fun of discovery.
Besides that, for the remaining Sundays in March, some will have soup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.