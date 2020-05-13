Techmobile transformed to food truck

Lockport City School District has found a new use for its Techmobile, a vehicle that normally serves children in need by bringing technology to their neighborhoods.
Motor equipment operator Chuck Hackmer leads a team of five district employees who are now distributing food to students in need in five neighborhoods. Every weekday, Hackmer and company head out to the Woodlands, Sweetwood Drive, Ruhlman Road, Michigan Street and Garden Street, and deliver breakfast and lunch to residents.
"We're out there doing a good service making sure all the kids eat," Hackmer said.
The reception in the neighborhoods has been great, he added.
"The people that we deal with ... have been very thankful for what we're doing. Every place we go, we get thanked," Hackmer said. "We get loved by everybody. We've had people bring us treats, snacks. We've had people bring pizzas to us."
The Techmobile is out and about from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hackmer said the delivery team spends about a half-hour in each neighborhood it visits.
Hackmer, a 28-year employee of the district, has taken a shine to his new role as its food truck driver. It's well outside his traditional routine — before the pandemic hit, his duties included delivering supplies to district buildings — but he doesn't seem to mind the change at all.
"I think it's absolutely awesome. We've got kids that come up and they are just the sweetest kids in the world," he said.
Deborah Coder, assistant superintendent of finance and management services, commended Hackmer for helping students and their families navigate challenging times.
"Chuck Hackmer has gone above and beyond for this district and for the Techmobile. I can always rely on him. It's his passion as much as it was mine when we first put in into place," she said. "Just the sheer joy of being able to take the Techmobile into these neighborhoods is wonderful. A lot districts can't do that, they don't have the ability,"
Coder said she most appreciates Hackmer's enthusiasm for the job and the children he's helping to feed.
"He rolls up his sleeves and he gets right in there."
