"Exhausting" and "overwhelming."
Those are the words Dr. Amy Wojciechowski uses to describe her work in the age of the novel coronavirus.
In recent weeks, COVID-19 has taken up the bulk of Wojciechowski's work schedule as she served as co-lead on the infectious disease and infection prevention team at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
She says medical personnel are learning something new about the virus every day.
"There are new challenges every day that we never would have anticipated," she said.
Wojciechowski is one of dozens of doctors on the front lines, battling the virus and the COVID-19 disease that it breeds. Collectively, with an untold number of nurses and support staff, they provide the dispatches that show Hometown Heroes at work.
What creates the greatest challenge for those in the healthcare field here is the newness of the virus.
"This (virus) has only been here five months now, and we're having to make decisions with limited information," Wojciechowski says. "We know about some similar viruses, so we can make some assumptions. And the research has been going at warp speed."
Still, when you're challenged to protect co-workers and patients, both those battling COVID-19 and those with other medical concerns, making the right calls, Wojciechowski says, "has been taxing."
And it's no less so for doctors, nurses and support staff in parts of New York that have been hit even harder than the Falls, the COVID "hot spot" for Niagara County.
"The general consensus (from colleagues elsewhere) is 'I never thought I would see anything like this in my life,'" Wojciechowski says. "And then you go into work and see how this disease devastates patients. No one could have predicted this virus would be so overwhelming five months ago."
Among those as surprised as Wojciechowski by the virulent nature of the virus have been the front-line nurses at Memorial.
Registered Nurses Liza Palillo, in the medical center's COVID Unit, Kathleen Steele in ER 1, and Tamara Curtis in the critical care units have faced the virus head-on.
"They've literally been facing hell," said memorial nursing supervisor Jean Monnen. "We've been, at times, out-numbered, dealing with very critical patients, patients like we've never seen before."
Both Monnen and Heater Domanski, the clinical coordinator in memorial's emergency room, described scenes of the nurses, in the last eight weeks, facing situations of sometimes barely controlled chaos.
"You'll have an (infected) patient and one moment they're good," said Monnen, "and the next moment they're on a ventilator."
Monnen described Palillo, and other nurses in the COVID unit, doing their jobs to limit exposure to the virus.
"They are doing everything they can to keep others out of those rooms and not exposed," she said.
The same has been true for Curtis and the nurses in critical care, while Steele and her fellow ER nurses have faced the wave of patients.
"In emergency medicine, you never know what's going to walk through the door, you never know what you're going to be facing," Domanski said. "All we had here were the horror stories from China and New York City."
And even those stories didn't adequately the paint the grim reality of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
"ER nurses are pretty unflappable," Domanski said, "but this came close."
In the worst moments, the nursing team leaders said their staffs turned to Wojciechowski and memorial's chief of infectious diseases Dr. Rajinder Bajwa.
"They work side by side with the nurses to try to help their patients," Monnen said. "They're brilliant. They are go-to people."
Domanski said the nurses depend on Wojciechowski and Bajwa because, with the coronavirus, "things change on a daily basis."
"It's nice to have Amy and Dr,. Bajwa," she said," because you can just text them and get clarifications when you have questions."
Despite being in the Falls, which has had the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Niagara County since the start of the year, the nursing supervisors said the the number of new cases has begun to flatten.
"We've gotten to the point where, for the most part, we're as prepared as we can be," Domanski said. "It got eerily quiet, but now the regular stuff is coming back (to the ER). This is the new normal now."
And the new normal has seen a resumption of the elective surgeries that where placed on hold in early days of the pandemic.
"It's been different," said Dr. Michael Mitchell, memorial's acting chief of surgery when asked about navigating the coronavirus crisis. "It's been a learning experience. From the onset to now, it's been enlightening."
Mitchell pointed out that memorial never stopped doing surgeries. But he said many patients who developed a need for surgery stayed away from emergency rooms from a fear of exposure to COVID-19.
Speaking with a reporter, moments after coming out of an operating room at the medical center, Mitchell said those delays in seeking treatment have become problematic.
"The lady I just operated on stayed home for two weeks with a catastrophic problem with the abdomen," Mitchell said. "So people staying at home means now they're coming in way sicker then they would have been otherwise. It makes it more challenging (for the surgeon) and for the patient it makes them sicker "
Even during the elective surgery shutdown, and continuing now, Mitchell noted that all necessary precautions, including coronavirus testing, are being provided to surgery patients.
"We've got to be safe with staff and patients," Mitchell said. "People fear if they come in, they'll get COVID. But your safer at the hospital. The COVID patients are isolated. (COVID-19) is not something you'll encounter here."
Mitchell believes his work will change as a result of the pandemic.
"In the long run, it's going to change the way we practice medicine, until there's a vaccine and rapid testing becomes quicker," he said. "At the end of the day, we're going to take care of patients. I'm astounded at how people have stepped up here."
Patrick J. Bradley, memorial's director of communications and emergency management, said this is how his hospital's heroes work every day.
"When confronted with a crisis situation like the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s heartwarming and amazing to watch how healthcare workers respond," Bradley said. "Memorial’s doctors and nurses have performed heroically while placing themselves at great risk. So have many others who continue to deliver incredible efforts, largely out of the spotlight, such as lab techs, respiratory therapists, housekeeping and dietary staff. The list goes on and on."
And Wojciechowski sees herself fortunate to have been at memorial in this time of crisis.
"To have the opportunity to have such a prominent role in protecting our staff and patients from this virus is something I'm thankful for every day," Wojciechowski said.
