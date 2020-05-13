When calls started to go out across the nation for people to make masks for front-line medical workers and others dealing with positive COVID-19 patients, a group in Niagara County banded together to answer.
Led by Olcott resident Gina Guido-Redden, Operation Sewing Squad started producing masks and packaging them for delivery in mid March.
As of May 6, the team had polished off 40,115 masks.
Team member Deanna Douglas-Knapp of Olcott described the swift action and togetherness of the group in one word: "unbelievable."
"I saw the best of our community," she said. "We rallied for our front line workers and health care providers and rallied for each other, creating a full supportive environment. Pure generosity of spirit and time."
The group's original goal was 40,000 masks. Through donations from other residents and hundreds of organizations, the members not only made a lot of new friends, they did their part to assist the community in dealing with the pandemic.
Douglas-Knapp helped by bagging fabric donations for the group's cutters, packaging kits for the sewing crews and packing all of the orders for delivery.
"We provided a way for people to help, make a big impact, as well as provide emotional support for each other," she said.
Joan Morgan of Somerset was described by fellow group members as one of the highest volume seamstresses, a distinction she said she had been unaware of.
"When I heard of the need for masks for health care workers and first responders, I wanted to help provide them, but I didn’t know how to go about it," she said. "I didn’t have enough materials to make them. I decided to put it out on Facebook to see if anyone knew of anyone making them."
Morgan added that participating in the group has helped make her sheltering-in-place easier.
"Being part of this group has been an amazing experience. I can’t give Gina, Debbie and Deanne enough accolades for all the organizing that this project required. There is no way I could have come near to providing this many masks on my own," Morgan said. "My husband, Jerry, started helping me after the first kit. For most of the time he has been matching up the pieces and pinning in the elastic for me. Without the donors, I couldn’t have provided enough fabric and elastic. Without cutters, I think I would have given up long ago."
Lalita Shenoy of Orchard Park said she decided to start sewing to deal with the anxiety of her daughter being a front line doctor in the New York City area.
"I felt that by sewing masks I was keeping busy and providing a safety measure for someone like my daughter. I was sewing masks but running out of supplies. This group provided supplies so I joined," Shenoy said.
She described the members of the group as working together like "a well oiled machine."
"We got to know each other and there was a sense of community, which we needed in this time of distancing. There was light heartedness and also a tremendous sense of accomplishment because we were producing masks at an incredible rate," Shenoy said.
