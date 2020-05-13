While many local organizations have offered food for pickup by needy individuals and families across Niagara County, others - like Meals on Wheels - have continued to feed the hungry who are unable to leave their homes before COVID-19 or who have been more reluctant to do so since social distancing became the norm.
Meals on Wheals is not a singular program, but rather a service offered by separate, independent entities under the same name in Niagara Falls and the Twin Cities. In Lockport, the service is offered under a partnership with FeedMoreWNY.
This year marks the 50th year of operation for Meals on Wheels of Niagara Falls, which started in 1970. The organization currently has a staff of three employees and about 45 volunteers who help prepare light lunches and hot dinners daily and deliver them to roughly 70 clients in the city. These days, meals are delivered no-contact, with volunteers knocking at the clients' doors, leaving the meals in bags at the door step and stepping back to safe distance.
Lydia Shiposki, director of Meals on Wheels of Niagara Falls, said demand has increased amid COVID-19 as more individuals are no longer comfortable going out to the stores and others are concerned about having contact with relatives who used to help with their dietary needs.
On the plus side, Shiposki said her organization has seen an uptick in volunteers of all ages since the pandemic started, with many who were laid off from their jobs signing up to either prepare meals or deliver them.
Other individuals and organizations are helping through donations of masks, hand sanitizer and other cleaning products and protective items that are in high demand at this time.
Shiposki described the support from the community in recent weeks in one word: "Phenomenal."
"The outporuging from the community makes it very heartening," she said.
"We're just very thankful to the community for stepping up," she added. "If they didn't step up, we wouldn't be able to do what we are doing right now. The population we serve is the population that is in most need."
Karl Bauer, president of Twin Cities Meals on Wheels, which serves clients in North Tonawanda and Tonawanda, said his organization has seen an increase in service output of about 40 percent since COVID-19 disrupted lives across the community.
In a previously “normal” week, he said the organization would prepare and deliver a little over 500 hot meals and roughly 400 cold meals.
"There hasn’t been anything resembling normal for quite some time due to the effect on people’s lives and communities," Bauer said of the virus.
The virus shut down senior shuttle services in the Twin Cities, which causes many people living in senior residences to be unable to shop for groceries on their own, he said. After discussions with local officials and senior residence management, Twin Cities Meals on Wheals took steps to up its output to 750 hot meals and 500 cold meals a week.The organization has three part-time paid employees, and about 110 volunteers.
"They have been serving the community since 1973, and have been a constant when it comes to serving the community that has gone above and beyond. And while they primarily prepare and deliver meals, their motto is “We bring smiles,'" Bauer said.
Lockport Meals on Wheels works with the regional organizational, FeedMore WNY, to provide home-delivery meal services. FeedMore WNY’s home-delivered meal program offers six therapeutic diets to fit the diverse needs of its clients.
More information can be found at www.mealsonwheelswny.org and www.foodbankwny.org.
Representatives from each of the county's Meals on Wheels programs note that their organizations are following all recommended standards for cleanliness, food handling and socially distant delivery as they continue to serve resident amid COVID-19.
All local Meals on Wheels programs remain in need of donations and volunteers.
To support Meals on Wheels in Niagara Falls or for more information, call (716) 282-3468 or visit www.mownf.org.
For Twin Cities, visit the website, TCMOW.com. The website offers a drop down menu for donations as well as volunteering.
