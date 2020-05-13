Leading by example

For Brett Coppins, president of Lewiston-Porter United Teachers, the choice wasn't easy.
When asked about a teacher who went above and beyond to keep students interested in learning from a distance while schools remained closed during the pandemic, one name immediately came to mind: "Mrs. Lisa Winslow."
Winslow is a second grade teacher at the Lew-Port Primary Education Center. She is well known for her reading of chapter books to children. During the COVID-19 school closures, she has continued to read her students remotely through an app called Seesaw.
"(She's) like a stand-up comedian," Coppins said. "The kids love it!"
Aside from funny jokes and tangents, there's a body of evidence that supports Winslow as not just an ordinary teacher.
"She went to each student's house (for Easter) and hung sacks on the front doors of her students. Inside each sack was a book, Easter treats and a pack of gum," Coppins said. "She's known for passing out gum in her classes."
Winslow brushes off these acts in trying times as just more reasons to call herself "insane." She's able to laugh at herself for being a teacher of young children. She says she misses her students and enjoys providing entertainment for them during this unexpected break.
"I try to read a chapter or two a day, and then upload them," Winslow said. "Sometimes I read a bunch ahead of time and I spread them out, do little cliffhangers for them, make them sweat a little over the weekend."
"I wake up going, 'Wow, I can't believe this is still happening, what do I do today?'" she added. "What can I do to motivate these kids? I want to stay motivated and positive. I need to be positive so you can be positive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.