Keeping the shelves stocked during COVID-19

Anthony DiMino owner of the Tops Market in the Village of Lewiston says his staff has been working hard to make the experience of shopping at his store off Center Street as stress-free as possible and still safe for his customers.
"We're really just trying to hold our own here and make sure we keep my associates safe and customer's safe and give them as much prompt and and available (services) as humanly possible."
For instance, DiMino said his staff has been enforcing social-distancing as they work their shifts in masks and gloves, while requesting that customers do their part as well, and where a mask when entering the store.
"Our associates have masks and gloves on. We have a signs up stating that we're hoping everyone is going to adhere to the executive order and have masks on," he said. "We've had a few customers coming in without masks, but now we're at least telling them that we would appreciate it if they had some sort of protective mask on their face."
Another trend DiMino's Tops has implemented is spots on the floor so people know where to stand when waiting in line. DiMino said it was just a matter of seeing what other stores were doing and following where appropriate.
"Everything is basically common sense," he said. "So, as long as people still use common sense, it's no big deal."
DiMino is a descendent of Alphonso DiMino, who used his GI Bill funds after the Korean War, to buy a grocery store in Niagara Falls. Alphonso never wanted a customer to leave without being satisfied, so he'd tell his customer to wait while he checked in the back of the store. In reality, Alphonso was going to the bigger grocery store nearby and buying what the customer needed.
Like Alphonso, DiMino wants to satisfy everyone who walks in, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, not everyone is going to get everything they need.
"In Western New York, Tops (Corporation) is, limiting some products that have been in short supply," DiMino said. "We've limited meat products, starting Sunday, because of the food processing shortage. When thing come in as normal supply, we'll take the limits off, but when we know the areas where there are not going to be taken care of by our suppliers, then we limit it."
More information can be found at www.topslewiston.com.
