First responders adapt to the social distancing mandate

Lockport Fire Chief Patrick Brady describes the not knowing for sure as the most challenging part of responding to emergency calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As arguably two of the most essential types of workers around, firefighters and police officers have no choice but to go to the next fire or crime scene.
With the possibility that a highly contagious disease lurks at that scene, first responders have to take extra precautions. For fire and police chiefs, these precautions have included urging officers to assume the novel coronavirus may be present wherever they go.
"Every call we go on, we go on the mindset that this person may have COVID, whether they have symptoms or not," Brady said.
Of his officers, Police Chief Steven Abbott said, "Now not only are you worried about trying to help people in a domestic violence situation, but now you're potentially going into houses exposing yourself to COVID-19 ... . All of that culminates into a very stressful situation."
At Lockport Police Department, officers have been separated to ensure social distancing. Detectives are basically working from their vehicles, using laptops and cellphones. The officers in the radio room are isolated from officers working road patrol.
Last month, Lockport Fire Department took the significant step of stationing its platoon on duty in two buildings. Half of the platoon now reports to work at the South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company hall.
When calls for help come in, both departments have begun asking questions of the callers, to determine whether they have any of the symptoms of COVID-19. The callers are asked to come outside whenever possible to ensure first responders can keep the proper social distance.
"In the past, when you called 911 for a medical type of emergency or even a fire type of emergency, we would show up and greet you and ask questions, walk into your house, whatever it may have been. You start lending assistance as our job requires," Brady said. "Now it's a little different under the rules of COVID. So, generally when we arrive at, say, a medical call, it will only be one of our guys getting off the engine and making an approach ... ."
• • •
Similar changes have been implemented within the three divisions of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office: the jail, the communications center and road patrol. Employees are given masks, sanitization and cleaning supplies, they're undergoing temperature screening when they enter the facility and they're keeping proper social distance, Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.
In the jail, visitation and programming were stopped in early March and a more rigorous cleaning schedule was effected. Inmates' temperatures are checked twice a week, sometimes randomly more. The inmates also have been issued two masks each.
"They are not mandated to wear them, but they have them should they want to wear them," Filicetti said.
In the road patrol division, sit-down briefings have ceased; when the weather's conducive, briefings are conducted outdoors, where deputies can maintain proper social distance.
"I looked out the front window the other day, and they were all spread out in like a big semi circle, all social distanced, doing their quick briefing," Filicetti said.
In the 911 center, only those people who are "absolutely necessary" to the operation are permitted entry, and to help protect first responders, dispatchers are asking a series of COVID-related questions of all callers. In addition, the 911 center is informed who has been quarantined or tested positive for the virus, according to Filicetti.
That way, he said, "first responders can be told ahead of time so they can wear the proper protective equipment."
So far, three employees of the sheriff's office have tested positive for COVID-19. All have returned to work and are healthy, Filicetti said.
