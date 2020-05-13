An essential retailer's Rx for surviving shutdown

Rosenkrans Pharmacy Gift Shop in Medina is two retail outlets in one: a drug store fulfilling orders for prescription and over-the-counter medications, and a boutique offering goods like photo frames and home decor.
Established in 1937 as an independent pharmacy, the shop has endured its share of challenges over the decades. COVID-19 is just the latest.
While adjusting to a new way of operating under virus-related restrictions, pharmacy and gift shop manager Amy Fuller says Rosenkrans' priority continues to be: making sure the health and safety needs of customers and employees are met daily.
"It's definitely been a big change, but everyone seems to be rolling with it," she said. "We're putting our customers and our employees' safety on the forefront."
Fuller said the pharmacy instituted curbside pick-up for all of its items, pharmaceutical and otherwise.
"We don't allow any customers in the store to reduce employee-patient contact," she said. "We ask patients to call us when they are out front or out back. ... Or they can text us and let us know when they know they are ready."
"We encourage people putting their credit cards on file so there's less handling of money when we take the prescription out to them," Fuller continued. "It's purely a delivery to their car, there's no exchange (that way). But if they are paying in cash, of course, we do accept it."
Requests for delivery have increased, Fuller said, adding that the pharmacy delivers wherever patients live, twice a day, at noon and 4 p.m.
"A lot of people are taking advantage of that, which is encouraging, because that means they are abiding by the (shutdown), staying in their house, quarantining as best as they can," Fuller said.
Between the two service accommodations, the pharmacy has done well. Fuller said 90% of Rosenkrans' customers have taken note of the new policies and followed them.
"I think we're meeting the customers' needs as best as we can," she said. "Of course, there's always a shortage on thermometers and hand sanitizer and masks. The availability of those are different each day. ... We're a designated distributor of (cloth masks), so if someone calls and needs a mask, or we see someone who might be in need, we can distribute those."
Fuller said more information about items in stock can be found at the pharmacy's and gift shop's Facebook pages.
"We're trying to broaden our horizons with the online shopping and post some things for the gift shop to keep moving some of our stock, especially with Mother's Day coming up," she said. "That's been a little challenging for us, getting our gift items online."
"Our main concern is the health care side and the pharmacy side," Fuller continued. "We're going to be losing some money on the gift shop side, but that's like any business of that type."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.