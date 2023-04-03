To help support its offerings, Deaf Access Services, a program of People Inc., will host the Be the Light event on April 20 at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 650 Main Street in Buffalo.
This event celebrates 40 years of Deaf and hard of hearing services being provided throughout the community. The event features a keynote speaker, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, drinks, entertainment, a basket raffle and an award recognition ceremony. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to view the historic Shea’s theatre by enjoying dinner on stage.
Event proceeds allow Deaf Access Services to continue bridging gaps in services and communication among the deaf, hard of hearing and hearing communities in Western New York and the Greater Rochester region.
The keynote speaker is Angela Maria Nardolillo, founder of Off-The-Grid Missions, the only organization in the world dedicated to providing deaf and hard of hearing people with access to life-saving resources in high-risk, remote and disaster-stricken regions around the world.
The cost of the event is $100 per person or a table for eight people is $750. Tickets may be purchased online at wnydas.org by Saturday. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
If you have questions about this event, contact David Wantuck at dwantuck@wnydas.org or call 716-833-1637 (phone) or 716-335-9192 (videophone).
Deaf Access Services responds to the interests of people who are Deaf and hard of hearing by promoting communication access, awareness and opportunities in the greater community. The program provides: In-person interpreting, Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), ASL classes, community services navigation, Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) services, assistive technology supports, employment placement and specialized Deaf refugee services.
People Inc., a multispecialty non-profit health and human services agency, provides programs and services to more than 12,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families and older adults throughout Western New York and the Greater Rochester region. Since 1970, People Inc. has assisted people to achieve greater degrees of independence and productivity. With nearly 4,000 employees, People Inc. is one of the region’s largest employers. To learn more, visit people-inc.org, follow People Inc. on Facebook or Twitter @PeopleIncNews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.