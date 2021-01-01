It’s finally 2021! After the year we’ve all been through, do I dare write the words “Happy New Year”? Is it a new- level “leap of faith” to hope that the new year will bring us joy, laughter, happiness, hope and love in the months to come? I have had many conversations with friends and family, who jokingly implied that “Good Riddance to 2020” would be a more appropriate response to the dawning of a new year.
Still, I remain an optimist, seeing the cup of 2021 not only ‘half-full’, but running over with blessings, possibilities, and joy---despite current circumstances. I say “Happy New Year”, with all the serenity and expectation of previous years, because my source of hope and happiness is not simply found in myself. Deuteronomy 33:27 says “The eternal God is your refuge, and underneath,
are the everlasting arms”. Like the lyrics of the old gospel hymn, I’ve been “leaning on the everlasting arms” of God for so many years, that I, and countless other believers, seek serenity and faith in the fact the God will work things out. One of my favorite hymns is not one of the most well known, but its lyrics took on new meaning to my soul in the last year. Please note the calming, reassuring quality of the following excerpt from “Dear Lord and Father of Mankind”:
Dear Lord and Father of mankind,
Forgive our foolish ways!
Reclothe us in our rightful mind,
In purer lives Thy service find,
In deeper reverence, praise…….
O Sabbath rest by Galilee!
O calm of hills above,
Where Jesus knelt to share with Thee
The silence of eternity
Interpreted by love!
Drop Thy still dews of quietness,
Till all our strivings cease;
Take from our souls the strain and stress,
And let our ordered lives confess
The beauty of Thy peace…..
Breathe through the heats of our desire
Thy coolness and Thy balm;
Let sense be dumb, let flesh retire;
Speak through the earthquake, wind, and fire,
O still, small voice of calm.
According to the Presbyterian hymnal “Glory to God” these lyrics were taken from a much longer Quaker poem, and the tune was created in reference to I Kings 19:11-13:
“ Then He said, “Go out, and stand on the mountain before the Lord.” And behold, the Lord passed by, and a great and strong wind tore into the mountains and broke the rocks in pieces before the Lord, but the Lord was not in the wind; and after the wind an earthquake, but the Lord was not in the earthquake; and after the earthquake a fire, but the Lord was not in the fire; and after the fire a still small voice. So it was, when Elijah heard it, that he wrapped his face in his mantle and went out and stood in the entrance of the cave.”
In this particular passage, the prophet Elijah received direction from the Lord after an extremely stressful time: “The children of Israel have forsaken Your covenant, torn down Your altars, and killed Your prophets with the sword. I alone am left; and they seek to take my life” (I Kings 19:14). How incredibly significant that God would reach out to him in the serenity of a ‘still small voice’ after a time of extreme turbulence.
Let’s seek serenity of soul in 2021, and with God’s help, have a Happy New Year.
Jackie Davis is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor in Lockport. Her column is published every other week. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com.
