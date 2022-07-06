155 Balmer road, model City, Niagara County
certificate of environemntal safety and public necessity
cuomo
Tim Walsh
Sara Koch
Frank Cirillio
Lynne Marinelli
Matthew Marglio
John B'enoit
Lee simonson
scott Weber
Geology, hydrogeology
Jeffrey Kuhn, harris beach, CWM
Javid Afzali, Harris beach,
Teresa Mucha, DEC buffalo
RRG -
UB enviornmental clinic - lewiston porter, RRG, and niagara county farm buruea
Niagara county, village of youngstown, town and village lewiston - Gary Abraham
Witryol
Tuscorara nation - jenna macaulay
Buffalo niagara water keeper Margaux Valenti attorney
opening statements -
Kuhn (CWM) -
construct and operaate new landfill, RMU - 2 Model City,
facility operating at site for 50 years, during time, hydrogeologially conditions "thoroughly investiagted and montiored" 1,300 soil borings,
500 monitoring wells.
200 wells, colelcted and analyized annually 25 years.
over 100 separeate invesgtiaggtiongs, detaild higyrdoloeglic site,
extensive data set, RMU-2 satisfy all requirements for monitrohngn and proteciton groundwater
DEC and WSP witnesses
"Comprehensive" groundwater monitoring system, dozens wells, down gradient montioring
north, northwest, toward lake ontario
Mcculskie, surface of bed rock, RMU-2 ridges and buried valley, direting grounwater west
data does not this support
northern and western perimeter monitors
refuted by "clear geological and hydrogeolical data"
"speculative assertion,
RMU 1 has never leaked or released any contamiation to groundwater.
Downgrading monitoring welsl have not detected contamination.
10-20 feet thick, extremely low hydroconductivity, above GC another unit,
DEC - Teresa Mucha
submitted permit applications, one fo them, modification existing hazardous waste management permit. remind parties department neutral third party regulator.
Dr. mikowsky, valley, numersou feet under landfill,
adversely impacts grondwater than what CWM and dec contend,
Mr. Mikowsky's testimony, however, is based on speculatitive informaiton,
model city 1972 under various approvals.
The model city has also been the subject of several corrective actions, soil and groundwater, former miltary installation,
past and current monitirng demsontars success of monitoring
comprehesnive monitiring
willensure ay possibly releases, shoudl they occur, weill be addressed qucikly
DEC staff demonstrate geologic, hydrogeolicial, "well characterized"
The proposed RMU 2 is able to be "proeprtly monitored," response in place should release occur
"adequately" protects groundwater and detection system, landfill design complies
Abraham
CWM now acknolwedges localized deviation of groundwater, exists beneath RMU 2
not localized, prominent geological feature, flow westward,
thoroughly reviewed Booze alan hamiltin, agrees mikowski, preferential pathways for contaminats
AT cWM, portions of lower aquifer adjacent to RMU-1 is already polluted.
nearby grounwater pumping, altered and reversed flow direciton at CWM site,
This is likely to occur during the future given the need for clay for the operation of RMU-2
RMU-2 should not be approved without an adequate investigation fot he lower aqufer,
"implement groundwater monitoring program capable of determining facility's impact on upper most aquafer"
sand and silt unit, exhibits lower permeabilty than bedrock,
The absense of bedrock wells, to the west, violates regulation, requires down into the aquafer
Witryol
since waste management and cwm, esitimes how fast groundwater moves off site have become slower with each new landfill applicaiton
army corps restaoration adviosry board for niagar falls storage site or loow, 2007 groundwater documens, attended meeting
I found it distrubing that groundwater contractors had to guess about groundwater contamination due to scarce data
CWM property, nearly doublle the size of the other two combined, had no wells in the bedrock
hundreds of grounwater monitors well, only a handful are sampled on a seasonal basis for contaminatns
groundwater wells missing
Waste management 250 landfills,
CWM has failed to complete corrective actions
EPA approval required for landfilling PCBS and other constituents under toxic controls act
If not for RMU0-2 requiring waiver 50 foot distance, landfill liner and water table below
Regrettably, DEC staff is arguing to keep EPA's groundwater comments out of this evidentary record
DEC staff increased RMU-1 size by one-third
permitted volume toxic waste treatment pit, by 50 percent, despite RMU-1 winding down
RRG - UB law clinic
The citizens of lewiston and Porter have endured enough
failed to achieve their burden of proof,
for more thna a decade, state has reaffirmed
It is not in the public iknterest to approe a facilty taht poses a risk of leaking into surroujnding gfrounwater
It is not in the public interests, trucks, contaminants

3:00 - it is not necessary
DEC witnesses
Peter Grasso, regional materials management engineeer,
Steven N. Moeller, geologist working for DEC
Wearing Engineering 1977 - Uluvial valley?????
Moeller -d oesn't necessarioy agre with conclustions. I think the boring data is questionable.
Abraham - boring down to bed rock area west of RMU-2?
Moeller, yes, in vicinity of RMU-2, maybe borings west of RMU-2 to bedrock.
Abraham - did they find an aquafer at that depth?
1995 - letter? Counterman - effect modern landfills drainign at CWM site.
Map - flow southeast
at that time period, apperas to be yes,
possible reverse flow at CWM site to southeast? isn't aht correct
Moeller- yes, apparent fromt his map
Abraham - when that happens, isn't the case downgrading wells become upgrading wells and upgrading wells become downgrading wells?
Yes
when that happens, contaminats in downgrading are really part of ambient groundwater, isn't that correct?
let's hypothetically assume there's bene a release and the weels located in htat portion of CWM site, would be up gradient wells, would they not?
potentially, yes
wouldn't that cuase a serios problem for monitoring a release from RMU-2
not as long as you were aware of the direciton of groundwater flow and the previosu contanmint concentration in the wells
trends in teh contaminat concentration changes
Commented
