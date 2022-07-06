155 Balmer road, model City, Niagara County

certificate of environemntal safety and public necessity 

cuomo

Tim Walsh

Sara Koch

Frank Cirillio

Lynne Marinelli

Matthew Marglio

John B'enoit

Lee simonson 

scott Weber

Geology, hydrogeology

Jeffrey Kuhn, harris beach, CWM

Javid Afzali, Harris beach, 

Teresa Mucha, DEC buffalo

RRG - 

UB enviornmental clinic - lewiston porter, RRG, and niagara county farm buruea

Niagara county, village of youngstown, town and village lewiston - Gary Abraham

Witryol 

Tuscorara nation - jenna macaulay

Buffalo niagara water keeper Margaux Valenti attorney

-----

opening statements -

Kuhn (CWM) - 

construct and operaate new landfill, RMU - 2 Model City, 

facility operating at site for 50 years, during time, hydrogeologially conditions "thoroughly investiagted and montiored" 1,300 soil borings,

500 monitoring wells. 

200 wells, colelcted and analyized annually 25 years.

over 100 separeate invesgtiaggtiongs, detaild higyrdoloeglic site, 

extensive data set, RMU-2 satisfy all requirements for monitrohngn and proteciton groundwater

DEC and WSP witnesses

"Comprehensive" groundwater monitoring system, dozens wells, down gradient montioring

north, northwest, toward lake ontario

Mcculskie, surface of bed rock, RMU-2 ridges and buried valley, direting grounwater west

data does not this support

northern and western perimeter monitors

refuted by "clear geological and hydrogeolical data"

"speculative assertion,

RMU 1 has never leaked or released any contamiation to groundwater. 

Downgrading monitoring welsl have not detected contamination. 

10-20 feet thick, extremely low hydroconductivity, above GC another unit, 

DEC - Teresa Mucha 

submitted permit applications, one fo them, modification existing hazardous waste management permit. remind parties department neutral third party regulator. 

Dr. mikowsky, valley, numersou feet under landfill, 

adversely impacts grondwater than what CWM and dec contend, 

Mr. Mikowsky's testimony, however, is based on speculatitive informaiton, 

model city 1972 under various approvals. 

The model city has also been the subject of several corrective actions, soil and groundwater, former miltary installation, 

past and current monitirng demsontars success of monitoring 

comprehesnive monitiring 

willensure ay possibly releases, shoudl they occur, weill be addressed qucikly

DEC staff demonstrate geologic, hydrogeolicial, "well characterized"

The proposed RMU 2 is able to be "proeprtly monitored," response in place should release occur

"adequately" protects groundwater and detection system, landfill design complies

Abraham 

CWM now acknolwedges localized deviation of groundwater, exists beneath RMU 2

not localized, prominent geological feature, flow westward, 

thoroughly reviewed Booze alan hamiltin, agrees mikowski, preferential pathways for contaminats

AT cWM, portions of lower aquifer adjacent to RMU-1 is already polluted.

nearby grounwater pumping, altered and reversed flow direciton at CWM site, 

This is likely to occur during the future given the need for clay for the operation of RMU-2

RMU-2 should not be approved without an adequate investigation fot he lower aqufer, 

"implement groundwater monitoring program capable of determining facility's impact on upper most aquafer"

sand and silt unit, exhibits lower permeabilty than bedrock, 

The absense of bedrock wells, to the west, violates regulation, requires down into the aquafer

Witryol 

since waste management and cwm, esitimes how fast groundwater moves off site have become slower with each new landfill applicaiton

army corps restaoration adviosry board for niagar falls storage site or loow, 2007 groundwater documens, attended meeting

I found it distrubing that groundwater contractors had to guess about groundwater contamination due to scarce data

CWM property, nearly doublle the size of the other two combined, had no wells in the bedrock

hundreds of grounwater monitors well, only a handful are sampled on a seasonal basis for contaminatns

groundwater wells missing 

Waste management 250 landfills, 

CWM has failed to complete corrective actions 

EPA approval required for landfilling PCBS and other constituents under toxic controls act

If not for RMU0-2 requiring waiver 50 foot distance, landfill liner and water table below

Regrettably, DEC staff is arguing to keep EPA's groundwater comments out of this evidentary record 

DEC staff increased RMU-1 size by one-third

permitted volume toxic waste treatment pit, by 50 percent, despite RMU-1 winding down

RRG - UB law clinic

The citizens of lewiston and Porter have endured enough

failed to achieve their burden of proof, 

for more thna a decade, state has reaffirmed

It is not in the public iknterest to approe a facilty taht poses a risk of leaking into surroujnding gfrounwater

It is not in the public interests, trucks, contaminants

The 

3:00 - it is not necessary

------------

DEC witnesses

Peter Grasso, regional materials management engineeer,

Steven N. Moeller, geologist working for DEC

Wearing Engineering 1977 - Uluvial valley?????

Moeller -d oesn't necessarioy agre with conclustions. I think the boring data is questionable. 

Abraham - boring down to bed rock area west of RMU-2? 

Moeller, yes, in vicinity of RMU-2, maybe borings west of RMU-2 to bedrock. 

Abraham - did they find an aquafer at that depth? 

1995 - letter? Counterman - effect modern landfills drainign at CWM site. 

Map - flow southeast

at that time period, apperas to be yes,

possible reverse flow at CWM site to southeast? isn't aht correct

Moeller- yes, apparent fromt his map

Abraham - when that happens, isn't the case downgrading wells become upgrading wells and upgrading wells become downgrading wells?

Yes

when that happens, contaminats in downgrading are really part of ambient groundwater, isn't that correct? 

let's hypothetically assume there's bene a release and the weels located in htat portion of CWM site, would be up gradient wells, would they not? 

potentially, yes

wouldn't that cuase a serios problem for monitoring a release from RMU-2

not as long as you were aware of the direciton of groundwater flow and the previosu contanmint concentration in the wells

trends in teh contaminat concentration changes 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you