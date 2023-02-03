Much has changed in the landscape of criminal justice over the last three to four years. The change has been coined as “criminal justice reform”. I will be the first to admit that minor reforms and changes can be a good thing. As law enforcement has evolved over many years, we also need to keep our criminal justice process updated with the times. Many of the reforms are based around the need for fairness and equity within the criminal justice system. While I am agreeable with reform, I am not agreeable to the extremes with which these changes were made. When we favor the rights of criminals over the rights of our victims that is completely unacceptable. There has to be a balance when considering changes. We are now, and have been, “reaping what we sowed”, as they say.
I will start with bail reform and the issues it has presented. Cash bail was eliminated in an attempt to take away a perceived financial advantage which would allow someone to be released from jail. The list of crimes that are now bail eligible is relatively short and they must be serious in nature. The list of non-bail eligible crimes is expansive in length and allows defendants almost guaranteed release. Only a few specific items, like existing warrants, will keep you temporarily in custody. Even with warrants for failure to appear, the defendant will most likely be released. For many offenses, this has now caused a revolving door in our criminal justice system. In recognizing this, the State Legislature has made minor changes to bail reform over the last couple of years. The changes have not gone far enough to correct what has been done. Judges need to be given back discretion on bail and this needs to include the ability to consider public safety when making their determination. We have to allow our judges to have the tools to keep a dangerous individual off our streets. Right now, our judges hands our tied by this and they must also follow the “least restrictive means” guidance. In other words, criminals should be released under the current law. This law has had many negative impacts on our community and our ability to do our job. It is certainly the perception that our criminal element is now emboldened by the current bail reform. Most would agree that reasonable changes need to be made to bail reform to serve the best interests of all. My priorities will always be the safety of our residents and justice for our victims.
Raise the age has also been implemented in New York State. Raise the age took criminal responsibility away from 16 and 17 years old. Essentially, we cannot charge a 16 or 17 year old with a crime and process them through the adult criminal justice system. This change was purportedly done to take 16 and 17-year-old defendants out of adult correctional facilities. I was opposed to this move at the time and I am still opposed to it. New York State promised more beds for these offenders in secure juvenile facilities. This has never happened and these individuals are sometimes transported by our deputies to a facility as far away as New York City. I am not quite sure how this is better for these offenders to be on the other side of the state. Data is also showing that this age group is carrying firearms at record numbers. Data needs to be reviewed by the State Legislature to determine the full effects of raise the age on overall crime.
Less is more was billed as parole reform. The goal of this reform was to release more parolees from jail because of the alleged unfairness of technical parole violations. This was a great story which was told that all parolees were being hit with unreasonable technical parole violations. The sad fact is, this just wasn’t happening. These parolees were released with conditions of parole and decided not to follow the parameters. They were taken back into custody to await a parole hearing to determine the outcome of the violation. When less is more went into effect, seven parolees walked out of our correctional facility chanting “less is more”. One of our parolees who was released had an expansive record of arrests and convictions. He went on to commit three more crimes in our community before being taken back into custody. These are three crimes that wouldn’t have happened if this individual remained in our facility. The hands of Parole Officers are tied to do their jobs to keep our community safe from known offenders. The State Legislature needs to review the effects of less is more on crime in our community.
Discovery reform is a complicated subject to discuss. It changed the rules of the game for the District Attorney to declare trial readiness and turn over any evidence in criminal cases. I will demonstrate how discovery reform is hurting our system by way of example. Law enforcement receives several complaints regarding a drug house on your street. They build a case and ultimately execute a search warrant on the residence. Evidence, including drugs, is gathered during the search warrant. The narcotics seized will be sent to the lab for confirmation of the substance. Once the lab results are received an arrest can be made. Prior to discovery changes, an arrest would be made based upon evidence found at the scene. The process was more expeditious to address the problem of drug dealing in your neighborhood. Bail reform gets tagged in at this point and the suspect will most likely be released after the arrest. The end result is that same drug house open for business again. This is another piece of legislation which needs further review to keep our neighborhoods safe.
The most recent criminal justice reform is “raise the lower age”. This changed the age a juvenile can be charged for a crime from seven years old to 12 years old. The only crime a seven to eleven-year-old can be charged with under this new legislation is a homicide related offense. This leaves out a list of serious felonies that should concern us all. If a seven-year-old to eleven-year-old does commit a serious crime they will now be referred to social services for programs. By the way, participation in the social services program is optional. This law needs serious reform and it needs to happen quickly.
The question I get asked the most is, what do we do to get this changed? A push needs to be made in the senate and assembly for change of criminal justice reforms. Your local state delegation, Senator Robert Ortt, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and Assemblyman Michael Norris have all championed against these reforms and repeatedly called for change. Change needs to come from other areas of New York State to accomplish movement on fixing this. If you have family or friends living throughout New York State, I would encourage them to reach out to their senator or assemblyman. If we truly want to keep our communities safe we need to hold our criminals accountable and protect our victims. Criminal justice reform needs immediate attention and significant change. This article by no means covered all issues related to these reforms. It was intended to provide some clarity on what we have been facing in law enforcement. I will end with this, a recent Sienna College poll showed that crime is a serious issue to 93% of those they inquired with. Let’s work together to keep our communities as safe as they can be.
