With Niagara County reporting its first COVID-19 death, Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, delivered a somber message during the county's daily briefing on Tuesday.
The 58-year-old man had no underlying health conditions, according to county officials. The county is not disclosing the community where the victim lived.
"... All of Niagara County sends our condolences to his friends and family during this time," Wydysh during the briefing, adding it "really hits home" when "someone from our own community is lost."
Wydysh hopes the first death is a reminder to residents that anyone can be affected by the virus.
"We lost a neighbor today, and I ask you to use that as a reminder that no one is immune to this virus," she said.
On Tuesday, 13 new positive cases were announced bringing the county's total to 143 cases, with 102 people in isolation and 86 at home and 16 in a hospital. 41 individuals have recovered from the virus.
Niagara County Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton also expressed condolences.
"This pandemic has claimed many lives across our state, country and world and each one is a reminder that we must all do our part to bring the COVID-19 crisis to an end,” Stapleton added. “Community spread is still occurring and it is important for our residents to stay home, wash their hands and maintain a six foot distance from others. You are not only protecting your own health, you are protecting the health of others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.