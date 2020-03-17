The first confirmed case of coronavirus virus in Niagara County has been reported at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
The case involves a 40-year-old woman who was hospitalized at the medical center this week.
Sources tell the Gazette the woman was tested at the medical and that the test came back positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday evening.
She is currently listed in stable condition.
A spokesman for Memorial declined to confirm or deny that a coronavirus positive patient was being treated at the medical center.
"Patient confidentiality statutes prohibit us from releasing protected health information about any of our patients," Memorial spokesman Patrick Bradley told the Gazette.
Bradley noted that the Niagara County Health Department has been "very open" about the status of possible coronavirus cases locally.
In an emailed statement, County Health Director Dan Stapleton confirmed, without providing any details, the existence of the county's first COVID-19 case.
“This afternoon the Niagara County Health Department was notified of the county’s first positive test for COVID-19," Stapleton said. "All of our protocols are now underway."
Stapleton acknowledged "that the community will have many questions" in light of the positive test. He said county officials will hold a news conference Wednesday morning "where we will attempt to provide answers to those questions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.