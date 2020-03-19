In response to area school closings over the COVID-19 outbreak, Buffalo Toronto Public Media will begin broadcasting a “Learn at Home” schedule to assist families, educators and students next Monday (March 23).
The new schedule, available at wned.org/learnathome, will air from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on WNED PBS KIDS. The station is available from most cable providers in Western New York and over the air at 17.3 using a digital antenna.
“Education is at the core of our mission,” said Donald K. Boswell, president and CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media. “Families and schools can turn to their public broadcasting station for help providing young people with high quality learning opportunities while we navigate these unprecedented times.”
Blocks of time will be dedicated to different age groups. Early mornings are programmed for young learners (preK through grade 3); mid-mornings are for students in grades 4 through 8, and afternoons are for high school students (grades 9 through 12).
The first week showcases educational programming produced by PBS and public broadcasting stations nationwide, and subsequent weeks will include programming made by public broadcasting stations in New York state, including WNED PBS.
In addition, Buffalo Toronto Public Media has compiled educational programming, on-demand education video, online resources, and lesson plans on its website at wned.org/learnathome.
The live stream of PBS KIDS from the app and on the website will not use the new schedule, corporate communications director Heather Hare noted.
