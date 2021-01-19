Wilson Central School District has shut down its elementary school for two weeks after four students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Students will return to their classrooms on Feb. 1.
Superintendent Tim Carter said the reason the elementary school is being shut down and not the middle and high schools is the amount of positive cases that have been diagnosed behind its doors.
While the middle and high schools have recently also experienced one COVID-19 positive case each – making the number of positive cases 33 in the district – Carter said he wants to “settle down” the amount of positive cases coming back to the schools after the long weekend.
Carter noted that the mandatory quarantine for classrooms and teachers in the case of positive cases left him with a staffing problem where many staff members could not come into the school.
“While there were four students and one staff positive on Friday, there were others kids prior to that, and staff,” Carter said. “It was the number of students and staff currently positive at the elementary school.”
Another driver of the closure of one, but not all schools, was that elementary students are in school every day, unlike middle and high school students who are on a hybrid model and come to school for two days a week.
However, Carter said the purpose of the closure, was not due to spread within the schools, but to stop the multiple positive cases from coming into school and causing more teachers and students to quarantine for 10 days.
“I believe in my heart that the fact is that the students that are becoming positive stemming from the Christmas break, many if not most of them had siblings and parents and other family members who’ve tested positive,” Carter said.
Carter also expressed that Wilson is no different than any other school district, noting that Lockport and Niagara Falls have also closed schools.
“Most of our cases have been pretty current,” he said. “Up until Thanksgiving and Christmas break, we’ve been in pretty good shape, but our positive numbers are starting to increase since then. … A lot of it has to do with when you have increased numbers, you can’t staff. When you have classrooms being closed down, it just makes more sense to go remote for two weeks, let things settle down and then reopen and then hope we’ve stemmed the tide a little bit and we can reopen safely.”
