The Niagara Falls Water Board is postponing non-payment shutoffs and taking other measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The board cancelled its meeting scheduled for Monday but at the same time released a statement reaffirming the safety of the city's water supply.
"The Niagara Falls Water Board recognizes that this is a stressful time for our community and for the customers we serve," the statement read. "Please know that we are here for you and are committed to taking all steps necessary to maintain safe, reliable water and wastewater service."
The board said that there residents "continue normal use of tap water." The agency noted that the the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is recommending that Americans continue to use and drink tap water as usual.
"COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water supplies, and the Water Board rigorously monitors drinking water quality using state-of-the-art laboratory equipment," the board statement said. “Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”
The World Health Organization said that it views the risk of the coronavirus in drinking-water supplies is "low.”
The Water Board also addressed the issues raised by the recent hoarding of toilet paper by consumers.
"Many people have purchased substitutes such as baby wipes," the board spokeswoman noted. "Please do not flush any toilet paper substitute and remember that your toilet should not be used as a trash can. Do not treat other items like toilet paper."
On the Water Board's do not flush list were: paper towels, “flushable” wipes, napkins, tampons, cotton balls, dental floss or other substances.
"Flushing non-biodegradable items can result in backups and overflows, and expensive plumbing bills for property owners," the Water Board statement read.
The board indicated that it would also taken action to help property owners who may be experiencing financial hardships during the pandemic.
"Given the importance of hygiene and sanitation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are postponing water shutoffs due to non-payment for occupied properties until further notice," the board spokeswoman said. "Water service will be shutoff only in situations where it is necessary to protect health or property."
The Water Board did warn of likely disruptions in customer service, meter shop appointments, and cross-connection inspections
Most in-person appointments have been suspended, with customers advised to call the board rather than going to the agency's Buffalo Avenue Offices. For those who are quarantined or sick and call for a service request or to report an emergency, Water Board staff will work to determine the best way to address their needs.
"We are well-prepared to continue providing water service throughout this pandemic and have been developing plans to address this evolving situation," the board said. "We have staff and infrastructure in place to maintain service around the clock to help keep families healthy, clean, and hydrated."
