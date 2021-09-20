FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2021, file photo, two Red Cross volunteers help a man to activate his pass on the TousAntiCovid application in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France. In both the U.S. and the EU, officials are struggling with the same question: how to boost vaccination rates to the max and end a pandemic that has repeatedly thwarted efforts to control it. In the European Union, officials in many places are requiring people to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from COVID-19 to participate in everyday activities — even sometimes to go to work. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant, File)