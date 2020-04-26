FILE - In this Tuesday, March 24, 2020 file photo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York. Cuomo, a Democrat, ripped the GOP-led Senate's version of the coronavirus package as "terrible" for New York and said, based on preliminary reports, that it would send the state some $4 billion in direct aid. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)