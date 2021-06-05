The United Auto Workers, Local 686 will host a vaccination pop-up clinic from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. today at the union hall at 524 Walnut St., Lockport, in an effort to offer the opportunity for union workers and their families to get vaccinated.
UAW is working in partnership with the WNY Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, Niagara/Orleans Central Labor Council, and the Niagara Falls Health Equality Task Force. Wegmans Pharmacy will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to any eligible person including youths ages 12 and above.
This vaccination pop-up is open to the public and walk-ups are welcome. To make an appointment, call 286-8115.
