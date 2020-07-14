Multiple news agencies are reporting that the U.S./Canadian border will remain closed for an additional 30 days — till Aug. 21, at least.
The restrictions for non-essential travelers were set to expire on July 21. The border first closed on March 24. This will be the fourth time that initial border closing has been extended. The first extension was through May 20, then June 22, then July 21.
Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), who serves as co-chair of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus and the U.S. Canada Inter-parliamentary Group, called the news “disappointing but no surprise.”
“With no leadership from President Trump to address the pandemic, cases in the United States are spiking and as a result United States citizens are not welcome in several countries around the globe, including many of our allies,” Higgins said in a release, latter adding, “While the Northern Border remains closed, the United States and Canada should be developing a plan that lays out what continued, nuanced management of the border during a prolonged pandemic will look like. But the administration’s failure to develop a national plan for widespread testing, PPE distribution and the rejection of social distancing and mask wearing to slow the spread doesn’t inspire confidence that a such a plan is in the works.”
The extended restrictions will include stepped-up enforcement and surveillance at most Canadian land borders in the coming weeks, said a CNN report based on sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to formally announce the decision later this week, according to CNN.
"We recognize that the situation continues to be complex in the United States in regards to Covid-19," Trudeau said during a Monday press conference. "Every month we have been able to extend the border closures to all but essential goods and services, and those discussions are ongoing with the United States right now as we are a week from the next deadline for closures. We're going to continue to work hard to keep Canadians safe and to keep our economies flowing and we will have more to say later this week, I'm sure."
