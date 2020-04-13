Six of the deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Niagara County have involved individuals who were receiving care from either nursing or adult care facilities, according to new information released Monday by the New York State Department of Health.
Three of the local deaths were reported in nursing homes while the other three occurred in adult care facilities.
The data was released after Gov. Andrew Cuomo indicated that the state would be more forthcoming with information about nursing home deaths by counties across New York.
CNHI previously reported that nursing homes have had one of the highest concentrations of deaths in the state, while the amount of data being released in connection with such facilities has varied from county to county.
To date, the newspaper has verified confirmed cases of COVID-19 at three area long-term care or nursing facilities in Niagara County.
A resident and a staff member at the Schoellkopf Health Center, on the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center campus, have tested positive for the virus.
In addition, Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton confirmed for the newspaper last week that “at least one case” has been confirmed at Niagara Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Niagara Falls.
One case has also been confirmed at the Mount View Health Facility in Lockport.
In all instances, representatives from the adult care facilities have said that they have taken additional precautions at the sites in an effort to protect residents and staff and prevent the infections from spreading.
During the county's daily COVID19- briefing on Monday, Stapleton said the state, not local county health departments, are responsible for monitoring cases involving residents of long-term care facilities and nursing homes.
"If you have two people, a staff worker and a resident of a local nursing home, the staff worker turns positive, we would get that report and we follow up on that person. I put an isolation order on that person," Stapleton said. "But, then you have people who might be a resident of a nursing home. The New York State Department of Health oversees that program, and they do the follow up to see what the contacts may have been."
Niagara County officials confirmed another virus-related death on Monday. It is the fifth COVID-19 death in the county to date. County officials said the case involved a 66-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases countywide has now eclipsed 200. As of Monday, county health officials say there were a total of 205 confirmed cases, up from 194 on Saturday.
During Monday's briefing, they said 113 people were isolating at home and 20 more were in local hospitals being treated for the disease. County officials said a total of 67 residents have recovered so far.
According to state health department data, which last updated on Saturday, there have been 896 people tested in Niagara County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.