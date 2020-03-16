The Town of Niagara is closing its town hall Tuesday through March 31.
Supervisor Lee Wallace said in a statement: “Our goal as always is the health and safety of our residents, businesses and visitors. Therefore, we are taking a pro-active approach in an attempt to limit and slow down the spread of the virus, by instituting the following measures:
• Following Niagara County’s lead, we are declaring a state of emergency in the Town of Niagara until further notice. We are requesting that you limit nonessential travel as well as public gatherings and meetings.
• The Calvin K. Richards Community Center including all rentals, senior activities, as well as any Veterans Memorial Park activities are canceled until further
• The regular monthly town board meeting will take place as scheduled this coming Tuesday, however, we ask you to err on the side of caution and stay home if possible.
• Other town board and committee meetings (Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, etc.) are postponed until further notice.
• Taxes, Water Bills and Dog Licenses may be mailed in or paid online at www.townofniagara.com."
