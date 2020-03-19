Three more positive cases for COVID-19 have been confirmed in the western end of Niagara County.
In a release issued Thursday morning, Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said the New York State Department of Health has confirmed three new positive test results for COVID-19 and that all three individuals live in the western portion of the county, which includes Niagara Falls and the towns of Niagara, Lewiston and Porter.
The three cases up the total number of confirmed cases in Niagara County to four. The initial case, revealed earlier this week, involves a woman who is currently in isolation at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
This is a developing story and the newspaper will provide additional information as it is made available.
