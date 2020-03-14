New York grappling with virus concerns

In this Monday file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Mayor Bill de Blasio discuss the state and city's preparedness for the spread of the coronavirus, in New York. The wife, two children and neighbor of a New York lawyer who is hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19 have also tested positive for the disease. Gov. Cuomo made the announcement on Wednesday. 

 Mark Lennihan

Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Erie County, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a media briefing on Saturday night.

The tests were performed by the Erie County Public Health Lab and completed late Saturday afternoon.

Erie County Department of Health epidemiologists are already at work to identify the close contacts of these individuals and to place those close contacts in mandatory quarantine to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

In a tweet, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said a press conference will be held with Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein and the Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Daniel Neaverth, Jr., on Sunday morning.

Cuomo said Saturday that more than 600 New Yorkers have been diagnosed so far with COVID-19, the new illness that has killed thousands of people across the globe.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you