Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19 from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the shuttered Maple Avenue Elementary School, 952 Maple Ave.
In addition, “rapid testing” will be conducted throughout the district on Wednesday and Thursday.
The testing comes a day after the school was closed an undetermined amount of time following a reported COVID-19 case from a staff member at the school, Superintendent Mark Laurrie announced on Sunday night.
“To be abundantly safe, it’s best to close Maple Avenue for in-person instruction for the foreseeable future,” he said.
On Monday, Laurrie reported that about 61 people may have come into contact with the staff member so the decision was made to shut down the school, according to Channel 4 News.
Laurrie is concerned some of those who were in the school on Blue days — 126 students on Monday and Tuesdays — may have come into contact with the infected staff member, according to the Channel 4 report. The school also has 39 staff members.
To help determine exposures, a Memorial Medical Center physician today will provide prescriptions authorizing the tests at Maple Avenue Elementary School, which are supported by community development block grant funding allocated by the city.
In an effort to expedite results, today’s testing will be performed by swabbing and will be conducted at the school’s side door near the parking lot. While primarily intended for Maple Avenue School faculty, staff, students and their families Laurrie said nobody from the community who wants to be tested will be turned away.
Pre-registration is recommended. To register or for information, call 278-4496.
COVID-19 “rapid tests” will also be issued in the Falls school district on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Niagara County Department of Health Commissioner Dan Stapleton. Those to be tested will primarily be staff and must be pre-registered.
Five rapid testing machines that can each process one nasal swab test every 15 minutes translates to about 120 possible tests per day, Stapleton said.
The COVID-19 case at Maple Avenue is the school district’s first reported case. Laurrie said district officials are working with Niagara County health officials on pertinent info and best practices. He added that contact tracing is likely to be conducted by the county.
Stapeton added that it’s important for the public to understand that school districts throughout the county are working hand-in-hand with the NCDOH, “in a true partnership to serve the public.”
While the number of positive Covid cases in this county has not risen dramatically, the number of local people quarantined as a result of being in contact with someone who has tested positive has tripled in the past week, Stapleton said. About 50 Niagara County residents were reported to be quarantining a week ago. This week, that number is about 150, including one bus driver, Stapleton said.
Laurrie told members of the districts school board last week, Laurrie said there have been 7,500 laptops prepared for students though not all of them have been delivered to students yet.
There are 2,331 full-time remote learners in the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.