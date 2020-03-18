ALBANY — State officials, reacting to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, ordered private businesses, with limited exceptions, to reduce the number of employees who have to report to work sites by at least 50 percent in order to reduce the risk posed by the contagion.
The order came as New York's total number of infected people grew to 2,382, an increase of 1,008 cases in 24 hours.
The percentage of infected people who are being hospitalized also increased, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo pegging that rate at 23 percent.
Cuomo said the reduction in work force order will not apply to essential services, such as grocery stores, health care facilities, and transportation.
He said a full list of the types of businesses that will be impacted will be issued later today.
As for news media companies, Cuomo said he personally views them as providing essential services, though the full list of impacted businesses remains under review.
The firms being impacted would have the option of letting workers telecommute.
While the bulk of the infections are in the downstate region, there were fresh indications it has been transmitted to people in rural regions of upstate New York.
Counties that previously did not have a person infected by the virus but do now include: Chenango, Essex, Hamilton, Warren and Washington, according to state data.
While the state did not mention Niagara County in the updated data, the Niagara Gazette, quoting Niagara County officials, has confirmed that one person from Niagara County has now tested positive for the virus.
In Onondaga County, officials ordered the closure of Destiny USA, one of the upstate region's largest shopping malls.
This story is developing and more information will be posted later today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.