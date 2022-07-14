The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) has awarded the 2022 FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship to David Pilecki of North Tonawanda. David received a certificate and scholarship of $1,500 for his volunteer service in the community from Ed Tase, FASNY first vice president. David is a member of the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company in Sanborn.
“This scholarship means a lot since it will allow me to feel more comfortable financially while going to school,” said David. “I also feel proud that I am one of twenty-five that got selected out of the entire state.”
David plans to attend Erie Community College in the fall where he intends to study Automotive Technology.
Outside of the firehouse, he participates in sports including skiing, baseball, and volleyball. David was also on the Starport High School Men’s Varsity Volleyball team for two seasons.
David is one of 25 students chosen for this scholarship.
“To anyone considering joining their local fire department, I highly encourage them to try it and they will not regret it,” said David. “I was proud to follow in my dad’s and older brother’s footsteps by joining. The fire service has helped me build relationships that you can’t find anywhere else. Everyone makes you feel like family and has got your back with whatever you need. I’m not sure what my life would be like if I wasn’t a part of the fire service.”
Scholarships are awarded on the basis of an applicant’s volunteer service to his or her community, such as serving with a local fire department, scouting, church, school, work with senior citizens, fire prevention, and other projects.
Additional criteria include consistent demonstration of good character and completion of a written essay.
The Gerard J. Buckenmeyer FASNY Volunteer Scholarship program is made possible each June through the generous donations of individuals, fire departments and auxiliaries. This year, Provident Agency Inc., the provider of the accidental death and dismemberment insurance for FASNY members, has again provided major underwriting support to help FASNY award scholarships to young volunteers. FASNY would also like to recognize the in-kind support donated by McNeil and Co., which provides more than 80 hours of administrative work needed to process the applications and awards
