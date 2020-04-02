Seneca Resorts & Casinos has announced the temporary furlough, effective this Monday, of workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A release from Seneca Resorts did not state how the percentage of workers being furloughed. There is also no specific date slated for the furloughs to end and the resorts to reopen.
Since our closure across all three casino properties, Seneca Resorts & Casinos has provided three weeks of PTO to more than 3,700 employees.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos will continue to provide health, dental, disability, vision and life insurance coverage through May 31 to furloughed team members. Employee Assistance Programs also remain in place for all team members who wish to utilize counseling services and other available programs.
“Seneca Resorts & Casinos has continued to monitor this unprecedented situation locally and globally daily. We have reached the very difficult decision that temporary furloughs are necessary at this time. Impacted team members were notified first and we will continue to guide them through this process with our internal Human Resources hotline,” Holly Gagnon, president & CEO, of Seneca Gaming Corp. said in a release.
Anyone looking for information on the following, please call 1-877-8-SENECA between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
• Regarding hotel reservations already booked or to rebook for a future stay.
• Upcoming entertainment questions or information on postponed shows.
