Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino officials say they are working with an employee who has tested positive for COVID-19 to determine who they may have come in contact with.
The individual last worked at the resort on July 4 and is now recovering at home, according to Seneca Niagara officials.
The resort has initiated immediate response protocols set forth in its phased reopening plan. Seneca Niagara is also working with the team member directly to establish whom they may have come in contact with, to guide them to the appropriate resources, including seeking medical guidance through their physician.
“We are actively addressing this information per our strict protocols set forth in our Health, Sanitation, and Physical Distancing plan. Our team is in contact with the team member. We are also guiding team members who may have encountered the affected team member to the appropriate resources for testing and to seek medical guidance through their physician,” said David Sheridan, interim CEO & CFO, Seneca Gaming Corp.
In an abundance of caution, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino has completed a deep sanitization of all applicable areas per their response protocols.
All team members are being made aware of this information through internal communications. The area where the team member was working has been regularly cleaned and disinfected daily as part of Seneca Niagara’s enhanced safety protocols. That area is now temporarily shut down to undergo additional deep cleaning. It has also been confirmed that the affected individual complied with the required face mask protocols while on property.
Seneca Gaming Corporation’s Health, Sanitation & Physical Distancing plan includes a number of protocols to minimize the risk of spread of COVID-19, including mandatory face masks for all employees and guests while on property, social distancing, and a rigorous cleaning regimen in all areas throughout every day. Both guests and employees are strongly encouraged to follow all safety protocols in place and to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.