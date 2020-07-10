The Niagara County Health Department has confirmed a positive case of the novel coronavirus involving a staff member at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls.
In an email in response to questions from the newspaper on Friday, county spokesperson Kevin Schuler confirmed that the health department has been made aware of the situation.
"The county health department is aware of the positive case and has begun the contact tracing process," Schuler said.
We'll have more on this breaking story as it becomes available.
