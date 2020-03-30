Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is delaying until at least June all school board, library board and village elections scheduled to take place in April or May.
Cuomo already postponed village elections once. Around the state, village elections normally take place on the third Tuesday in March.
The new executive order comes after the New York State School Boards Association called on Cuomo to postpone school board elections and budget votes, which normally take place on the third Tuesday in May.
The order further adds that circulation, filing and collection of any designating petitions or independent nominating petitions for any office that would otherwise be circulated or filed pursuant to Election Law, Education Law or any other consolidated law for any office on or after March 31 are postponed.
