I finally got what I thought I wanted last week.
I got to spend five days at my house behind a locked door in an upstairs bedroom that I painted during the pandemic lockdown in hopes of using it as a quiet, productive space for writing.
That’s what it was supposed to be anyway.
The grand plan was derailed by our need months later to use the room as space for a then 1-year-old granddaughter in need of a quiet place to sleep.
This past week, I finally got “my” room back for the worst possible reason.
A positive COVID-19 test on Monday forced me to isolate up there, away from family, away from friends, away from the world.
Suddenly, I had what a wanted, but I no longer wanted it.
Seclusion is sad, especially when you have family around.
From the upstairs window, I’d watch each day as my now 2-year-old granddaughter, Kendall, and her brother, our 4-year-old grandson, Kaiden, got in the car on their way to daycare.
I thought about how that’s usually a Papa job and how much I’d like to be driving them to McDonald’s or Chuck E. Cheese or anywhere.
Many days my wife and I have lamented our role as highly active grandparents because, at our age, we thought we’d be doing more things for ourselves by now.
Life didn’t quite work out that way.
Alone in that room I had a lot of deeply emotional thoughts, mostly about my wife, my parents, other family members and friends.
It may sound dramatic, but there were some terrifying thoughts, too:
“What if I get really sick?”
“What if I end up in the hospital? “
“What if I’m a worst case and this disease takes me?”
It can be a challenge when you are an anxiety riddled person like me to push away such thinking.
Bruce Springsteen’s rendition of The Temptations “I Wish it would Rain” comforted my mind and soul. The Boss has never failed me.
My time up in that room reinforced something I say all the time: Life is a gift with a time limit on it.
We’re all one diagnosis or one accident away from the end.
Today is our day.
Not tomorrow.
As Apollo Creed so famously said in “Rocky III,” “There is no tomorrow.”
We all must do what must be done now.
I made a few resolves:
• Treat my wife with the kindness and attention she deserves.
• Get the most out of those train shows and and days out at the park with the grandchildren.
• Visit the parents, the sisters, the relatives and friends.
• Do that creative writing I’ve been thinking about so much.
• Get more exercise and lead a healthier life.
• Hug often.
• Laugh, a lot.
The money will come, or it won’t.
The moments are everything.
I have slowly made my way back to the world of the living, although I can feel there’s still work to do. Day three and four were kind of rough. By day five, I was able to move around on wobbly legs. By Saturday, a real breakthrough — a warm cup of morning coffee following a good night’s sleep.
Grateful. Appreciative. Thankful.
I felt like George Bailey waking up from a nightmare.
I’ve got a lot. I’m blessed.
Life’s a wonderful gift subject to change at a moment’s notice.
It’s up to all of us to make the most of it while we can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.