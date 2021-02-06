BUFFALO — A state-run vaccination center in Buffalo was shut down on Saturday as lake-effect snow lashed parts of upstate New York, and two other inoculation sites on Long Island will be shuttered Sunday in anticipation of a fast-moving storm hitting the New York City region.
A foot or more of snow was expected in parts of western New York and about half that much was expected in some areas of northern New York. Drivers in the Buffalo area were urged to be careful as up to 2 to 3 inches of snow an hour fell and winds gusts as high as 45 mph were expected to create near-whiteout conditions.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that vaccine appointments scheduled for Saturday at the state-run site in Buffalo would be rescheduled for Sunday or Monday because of the hazardous conditions.
Separately, Cuomo said Long Island vaccination sites at Stony Brook and Jones Beach will be closed Sunday as the region prepares for a second big storm in a week. Four to 9 inches of snow were expected Sunday in the metropolitan region, with the highest snowfall totals projected across eastern Long Island.
Cuomo said the Long Island appointments would be rescheduled over the next week.
“If you have an appointment, you will not lose your spot," Cuomo said, urging patience.
