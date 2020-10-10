Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.