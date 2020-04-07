Reddy Bikeshare has re-opened for service in both Buffalo and Niagara Falls for its fifth season.
A season like no other — at least to start — operators say they will be partnering with Independent Health to ensure that sanitization measures are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the bikes. Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “New York on PAUSE” executive order, Reddy Bikeshare has been considered an essential business.
Through the end of April, the cost to sign up for an annual pass, normally $55, is being reduced by 98 percent to $1 to help people get around town a lot easier.
Considering how surreal things have been in the last few weeks, Jennifer White, marketing and communications director, is hoping Reddy Bikeshare provides people with a service that can help them relax and take a healthy break from home for some exercise. She said this is allowing people to unite aside from the unusual circumstances of the world.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Independent Health has been attaching hand sanitizer to the bikes at each station. At some locations, there will be complimentary hand sanitizer provided for people to use. Complimentary hand sanitizers will be made available to the community at stations located at Bidwell Parkway, Broadway Market, Delaware Park, and inside the Niagara Falls Amtrak Station. For now, White said there has not been any pushback on Reddy Bikeshare bringing people out of their homes.
“We haven’t experienced any resistance yet but we are an essential transportation service,” White said. “We are encouraging people to follow (Center for Disease Control) and (World Health Organization) guidelines regarding keeping themselves safe and healthy. We are encouraging people to keep themselves safe and healthy by following those guidelines and we are also available for people to get out and get some exercise, while practicing physical distancing. And for any transportation needs that are essential.”
Additionally, the Reddy Bikeshare team has increased cleaning and sanitation procedures. Some frequently touched surfaces have undergone an increasingly rigorous cleaning and disinfecting process. These surfaces include hand-grips, brake lever, seat and seat lever, U-locks and keypads on each bike.
Members of Reddy’s Fleet team will also be wearing gloves and facial covers when they perform any maintenance. Reddy Bikeshare and Independent Health are encouraging riders to do their part by washing their hands often, using hand sanitizer, wearing gloves as an added layer of protection, and to provide personal cleaning and disinfecting measures as seen fit by the rider. Mike Galligano, CEO of Shared Mobility Inc., spoke about how the unusual state of the world has warranted these precautions and changes.
“The world is changing moment to moment and yet our commitment to offering a healthy, active, and sustainable form of transportation remains steadfast,” Galligano said. “Our Team believes we need to unite as a community to support one another in order to get through this. We will provide this discount for everyone, and at that same time we are actively looking for ways to collaborate with delivery-related and other essential services. Sustainable transportation needs to be on the streets now more than ever.”
