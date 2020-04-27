Pulp 716 ready to turn the page on COVID-19 limitations

Jay Berent, co-owner of Pulp 716, the cafe and comic book store with outlets in Lockport and North Tonawanda, says his business is struggling since he never received a shipment of new comics that was supposed to be in hand at the beginning of April.
"The whole industry is at a standstill right now. They stopped printing comics," Berent said. "We're actually not getting any new shipments in. That's a huge hit. We were trending at almost seven figures in sales between the two shops ... That made us really take a look at the situation and whether it was even feasible to stay open."
Before the industry stopped, Pulp 716 was getting between 100 and 150 new titles a week and 600 per month.
"We have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of subscription customers, so the stuff you see on the floor that's just the leftovers," Berent said. "Most of our business is done by subscription."
Berent said a feasibility study was done and he and his wife, Amy, decided to continue operating the cafe portion of the business, with safety measures in place for customers and staff.
Pulp 716 is still open as a grab-and-go business, with people able to call in their order or come and take it to-go.
Berent said they decided against using apps or online ordering, after a meeting with the staff.
"We are a destination location ... We've got the games, we've got the tables. We've got date nights and family fun. And for us to change our model — we had a really long discussion and we let the staff decide if that's what we want to do," he said.
The New York governor's extension of restrictions until May 15 is "tough, from a business point of view," Berent said, but he's more concerned about public safety. He and Amy considered applying for funding through the Paycheck Protection Program, then ruled it out because their business is still open.
"We weren't going to take advantage of the limited funds that were there," Berent said.
The Berents had a contingency fund set up for Pulp 716, with one month of proceeds set aside annually, in case of an event, like a blizzard, that would interrupt business for an extended period. They're using that fund now.
"It's going on a little longer than we anticipated, but it's OK," Berent said.
Once summer hits, Berent believes business will pick right back up.
"I think it's going to take off like a rocket ship," he said. "Once summer hits, people are going to have a new appreciation for their community and who was there standing with them and who they supported."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.