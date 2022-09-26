FILE - A Jackson, Miss., resident receives a Pfizer booster shot from a nurse at a vaccination site Feb. 8, 2022. Pfizer is asking the Food and Drug Administration to expand use of its updated COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 5 to 11, Monday, Sept. 26. Already 4.4 million Americans have received one of the updated boosters since they rolled out earlier this month for anyone 12 and older. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)