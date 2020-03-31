Two local pediatricians say COVID-19 has presented them a need to change some of their daily practices.
Dr. William J. Baier of Lockport Pediatrics and Dr. Robert J. Gadawski of Summit Pediatrics said Monday they are turning to telemedicine so certain conditions can be evaluated via video conferencing.
Both practices have also changed operations around to help separate patients with well visits from those with sick visits. Summit Pediatrics, which has three offices, closed its Lewiston office and turned the others into well visit and sick visit offices.
Lockport Pediatrics' large waiting room has been separated into well visit and sick visit areas.
Summit Pediatrics is also exploring video face-to-face as another option to limit the patients in the waiting room.
"Because of us keeping patients out of the office, we're trying to have some sort of communication where they can speak directly to us. Right now, we're doing it more with phone calls, but going forward depending on how long this lasts, video face-to-face is another (option)," Gadawski said.
"I would much rather see somebody in person than talk to them on the phone, because if I have a child sitting in front of me, I know if they're sick or not," he added. "I think at least doing some telemedicine is useful now. At least I think the parents can talk directly to us and we can get a better idea of how the child is acting as far as their symptoms. This is all new too for most of us."
Certain medical evaluations like physicals cannot be done via teleconference, but things like attention deficit or behavioral issues or skin infections could be addressed, Baier said.
With COVID-19 having symptoms similar to other illnesses, diagnosing the virus could become difficult, Gadawski observed.
"The majority of the calls that we've taken so far are (from) parents who are concerned with their child who may have fever, may have coughs, and we're trying to decipher if this is something that is just the run-of-the-mill respiratory infection that we see year after year, or is it signs of COVID-19, and if we're unsure we usually will have them contact one of the hotline numbers through the health department or through Children's Hospital. And they'll kind of make a call as far as does this child need to be seen," Gadawski said.
Both practices want infants — those younger than 2 years old — to be brought in to see the pediatric staff, so they can be vaccinated on schedule.
At Summit Pediatrics, the staff are trying to delay physicals of older children until the pandemic slows; physicals might not be needed as much, since school is not in session now, Gadawski said.
