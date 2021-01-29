Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said Friday the Department of Health is down to its last 10 doses of COVID-19 vaccine but a partial shipment of vaccines for second doses has arrived and will be administered starting next Friday. The county didn’t disclose how many vaccines were received.
Stapleton also clarified that the state has informed county officials that just one case of the UK strain of COVID-19 has been detected in the county but no other information was available.
Following a significant outbreak at Niagara County Social Services more than a month ago, Stapleton said Friday the rate of infection at Social Services has dropped significantly since then, although there are still cases within the department.
The Department of Health also announced the death of three more county residents on Friday. There have now been 229 reported Covid deaths in Niagara County.
In addition, 118 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the county, raising the total number of active cases to 1,712.
