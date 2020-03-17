Following in line with the Niagara County state of emergency declaration, Mayor Art Pappas has directed that all North Tonawanda City Hall activities after 4:30 p.m. each day be canceled until further notice.
Anyone from the public is asked to limit activity to essential business only during the regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to keep the number of people in the building at a minimum. Any business that can be accomplished online or by phone would be helpful. Any bills paid by check through the mail would be appreciated.
The North Tonawanda Senior Center has also been closed until further notice since the COVID 19 virus is a great threat to this group of people, Pappas said.
In addition, closed until further notice is the North Tonawanda Youth Center and its activities.
There will be no public attendance at the Common Council meetings and workshops. The meetings will be viewable live on Facebook and on the city website. Comments can be made on both outlets. Residents can also leave comments and concerns in the City Hall drop box located outside the front doors of City Hall.
“The health and safety of all staff and residents are our priorities and necessitate these actions,” Papps said. “Also, please keep in your thoughts all our emergency personnel and first responders as they work during this difficult time.”
