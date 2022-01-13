The Niagara-Wheatfield School District announced Thursday night that it would close its campuses on Friday because of a lack of personnel in the transportation department.
In a message to parents, the district superintendent said there were not enough transportation staff, as a result of COVID infections and isolations, to get all of the district's students to schools.
The district's schools are closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Schools are expected to re-open on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.