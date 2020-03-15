The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center has closed until further notice in response to the COVID-19 threat.
“The health and safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers, is always our highest priority,” a Sunday release stated. “While the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center has not been directly affected by COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close as of 6 p.m. March 14 and postpone all scheduled programs and events until further notice.”
Museum officials said they made the decision to close in an effort to “support the overall health and wellness of our communities and for the safety of our patrons and staff” and are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of New York, and Niagara and Erie counties.
“While our facility will be closed, our team is hard at work from home, continuing to support the Heritage Center’s mission. We will carefully reassess the situation in the coming weeks and share updates on our website and social media channels,” the release stated.
