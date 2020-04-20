Niagara Falls will shine purple from 8 p.m. to midnight for #HospitalityStrong, to honor hospitality industry workers worldwide who have been deeply-impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Niagara Falls will join destinations across the U.S. and Canada in this effort of solidarity.
The color purple was selected to represent hospitality as not only a symbol of luxury but also as a blend of red and blue which represent confidence (red) and comfort (blue).
